Latest Weather Blog
Tillerson goes on Asian tour
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says he is "willingly" taking on the challenge of a sharp cut in funding for the State Department.
The White House is unveiling a federal government budget Thursday in Washington. The department and the U.S. Agency for International Development are among the hardest-hit agencies, with funding reduced by 28 percent, or $10 billion.
Tillerson said the current level of spending is "not unsustainable." He said the cut reflects expectations the U.S. will be involved in fewer military conflicts and its aid programs can become more effective and attract resources from other countries.
He expressed confidence that the department can become more efficient and "do a lot with fewer dollars."
Tillerson was speaking in Tokyo, at the start of a three-nation tour of North Asia.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR School Board Will Vote to Rename Istrouma High School
-
Teen victim's family questions how accused shooter re-entered country
-
What is La. State Police Col. Mike Edmonson walking away with?
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Noose discovery prompts officer's suspension
-
La. State Police Col. Mike Edmonson retiring amid rising criticism