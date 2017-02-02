78°
Tillerson: Diplomats must be a team despite personal beliefs

5 hours 58 minutes 37 seconds ago February 02, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says America's diplomats are entitled to express political beliefs but says "we cannot let our personal convictions overwhelm our ability to work as one team."

Tillerson is addressing employees at the State Department on his first day on the job. He's alluding to a "dissent cable" signed by hundreds of diplomats criticizing President Donald Trump's immigration order.

Tillerson says the election was hotly contested and he wants U.S. diplomats to apply their skills to adapting to a changing diplomatic situation.

The former Exxon Mobil CEO also says he may make unspecified changes to the State Department. But he says his approach will never be "change for the sake of change."

Tillerson says the first thing he asks himself every morning is whether Americans are safe.

