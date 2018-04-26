65°
Tight fit: Truck hauling shed fits past stalled 18-wheeler on MS River Bridge

Thursday, April 26 2018
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- A stalled 18-wheeler caused a bit of an issue for a truck hauling some type of shed on the Mississippi River Bridge Thursday morning.

The incident happened before 10:30 a.m.

The stalled truck was stopped in the center lane. After a bit work, the shed was able to fit past the broken down truck and go about its business.

