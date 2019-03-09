71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU wins SEC Championship over Vanderbilt 80-59 following Wade suspension

48 minutes 37 seconds ago Saturday, March 09 2019 Mar 9, 2019 March 09, 2019 9:22 PM March 09, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Nadeen Abusada

WATCH POST GAME PRESS CONFERENCE LIVE HERE

BATON ROUGE- The LSU Tigers celebrate winning the SEC Championship over the Vanderbilt Commodores in the final game of the season, 80-59. The last time the Tigers won the Championship was in 2009.

This milestone was a bittersweet one for the Tigers following their roller-coaster ride of a season. Just a day before the big game LSU Head Basketball Coach Will Wade was suspended indefinitely following media reports of a wiretap investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days