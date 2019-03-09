LSU wins SEC Championship over Vanderbilt 80-59 following Wade suspension

BATON ROUGE- The LSU Tigers celebrate winning the SEC Championship over the Vanderbilt Commodores in the final game of the season, 80-59. The last time the Tigers won the Championship was in 2009.

This milestone was a bittersweet one for the Tigers following their roller-coaster ride of a season. Just a day before the big game LSU Head Basketball Coach Will Wade was suspended indefinitely following media reports of a wiretap investigation.

