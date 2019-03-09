Tigers walk off on Josh Smith two-run single in the ninth

BATON ROUGE - With the bases loaded and two outs Josh Smith dumped a walk-off two-run single into shallow center field Friday night as the Tigers' escaped with a wild 4-3 win.

“This is so great about baseball,” Mainieri said. “You can’t get too down on yourself because you always get another chance.”

Before the Smith at-bat LSU's one through four batters were a combined 1-for-16 on the night. Cal’s starter Armani Sabouri wiped out the Tigers lineup, allowing just a walk and a hit in five innings.

Meanwhile Zack Hess’ turned it his best outing of the season. Despite the first batter launching a solo-shot in the first inning, Hess calmed down and found his groove. He struck out five and allowed two earned—on five hits.

LSU will play a double-header tomorrow against Cal starting at 1 p.m. The second game begins 45 minutes following the completion of the first. Right-hander Cole Henry will start game two followed by Eric Walker.