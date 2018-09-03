Tigers tailgate an away game on Sunday

BATON ROUGE- A rare site on LSU's campus: tailgating on a Sunday.

"It's good to have football on a Sunday," said Tiger fan Scott Sanders. "NFL is on Sunday, so it's just taking the place of the NFL."

The Tigers opened the season in Texas against the University of Miami Hurricanes, and even though it wasn't a home game, fans still celebrated the start of their favorite season.

Law firm Dudley and DeBosier put on this event open to the public on Nicholson complete with games, face painting, and free food.

"I'm from Gonzales. We cook a lot of Jambalaya," said Jarrett Marchand. "Me and my partner Chad are the 2018 Jambalaya champs, so figured we'd come out here and cook some jambalaya and start of tailgate season right."

Besides all the fun, the fans were there, for one thing, the reason for the season, the Tigers.

"You know we're right here on Burbank, so Burbank Joe," said Carl Dunn, AKA "The Cat."

Despite several preseason suspensions and transfers, these fans are hopeful for the future and the team.

Definitely the right choice. He's got experience. He played for the Big 10 Ohio State. He's got a lot of experience and looks like he got a great arm and he can run," said Dunn.