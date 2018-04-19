Tigers rally, but Tulane has last word in mid-week baseball clash

NEW ORLEANS - The LSU baseball team rallied once more late in a baseball game, but the home team had the last at-bat and Tulane made the most it with three runs in the ninth as the Green Wave beat the Tigers 10-9 on Wednesday night at Turchin Stadium in New Orleans.

Trailing in the game 7-3, the Tigers scored in each of the last three innings including a three run ninth inning where LSU strung together three straight hits with two outs.

Down to their last at-bat and trailing 7-6 in the ninth, Tiger Zach Watson, who was 0-4 going into that at-bat, smacked a RBI double to center to tie the game.

Daniel Cabrera followed that with the go head run-scoring single and then a RBI single by catcher Nick Coomes gave the Tigers some insurance heading to the bottom of the frame.

LSU relief pitching wasn't up to the task though as Devin Fontenot gave up a homer in the ninth before being replaced on the mound by Matthew Beck.

Coach Paul Mainieri elected to load the bases and Beck then walked in the game-winning run on four straight pitches as the Wave scored three in the ninth to win it 10-9.

“It’s a shame we didn’t hold on in the ninth, because we made a tremendous comeback,” said LSU coach Paul Mainieri. “We had a lot of clutch hits to get back into the game and finally take the lead, and we had some effective relief pitching that kept us within striking distance after we fell behind early. It’s disappointing, but our players are going to continue to compete as hard as they can, and we’re going to move forward and focus on a big SEC series this weekend at South Carolina.”

LSU travels to Columbia, S.C., this weekend for a three-game SEC series at South Carolina. Game 1 of the series will start at 6 p.m. CT on Friday.