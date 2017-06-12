76°
Tigers punch ticket to College World Series in Omaha

1 hour 37 minutes 58 seconds ago June 12, 2017 Jun 12, 2017 Monday, June 12 2017 June 12, 2017 8:56 PM in Sports
By: Brandon Saho

Baton Rouge, LA, - The Tigers take down Mississippi State 14-4 on Sunday night to advance to College World Series. The "Fab Four" is ready to make history and bring home a national championship.

