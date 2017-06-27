82°
Tigers, Poche ready for must win game 2 vs. Florida
Baton Rouge, LA - The Tigers take the field in Omaha in a must win game Tuesday night to keep their championship hopes alive at the College World Series.
Senior Jared Poche will take the mound for LSU after they trail the Gators 0-1 in a best 2 of 3 series for the national title.
See video above for full pregame coverage.
Check back for game updates after first pitch.
