Tigers fall 88-76 in regular season finale

Photo: LSUSports.net

STARKVILLE, Miss. - LSU fell in the regular season finale Saturday night, 88-76, at Humphrey Coliseum to Mississippi State.

Skylar Mays led LSU in scoring with 15 points as all five Tiger starters were in double figures. Mays also led the team in steals with four.

Quinndary Weatherspoon led the Bulldogs with 18 points.

While Weatherspoon led the Bulldogs in points, it was I.J. Ready who made things go for the Bulldogs tonight. On his senior night, Ready scored seven points and dished out 13 assists.

LSU will play Mississippi State again Wednesday in the opening round of the SEC Tournament in Nashville. The game is scheduled for 6 p.m.