Tigers drop first game of series to Texas 8-1

AUSTIN - The top-ranked LSU Tigers ran into some trouble in game one after No. 18 Texas took advantage of nine Tiger walks and scrapped out an 8-1 win to open the series.

LSU ace Zack Hess didn't have sharp command tonight against the Longhorns. In the first inning Hess was drilled by a line drive which caused his arm to stiffen through out the game. He lasted just four innings on 95 pitches and issued a season-high four walks and three earned runs.

Texas’ starter Bryce Elder allowed just four hits through 6 2/3 innings pitched. He struck out seven batters, with all seven coming on breaking balls.

During the seventh inning the wheels would fall off for No. 1 LSU, Texas batted around the order and added five runs.

LSU will look to rebound tomorrow at 3:30 p.m. with freshman Landon Marceaux set to make his first career road start.

Tweets by LSUbaseball