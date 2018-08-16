Latest Weather Blog
Tigers down two quarterbacks after Justin McMillan announces transfer
BATON ROUGE - The LSU football team is losing another quarterback.
Wednesday morning junior quarterback Justin McMillan announced on his Twitter account that he is transferring.
??????? pic.twitter.com/UuI1joJuIQ— JUSTIN MCMILLAN (@HONEYSLOTH_13) August 15, 2018
McMillian will be eligible to play at another school immediately since he graduated earlier this month.
This is the second QB the Tigers have lost in less than 24 hours. Tuesday night freshman Lowell Narcisse announced that he is leaving LSU.
This leaves the Tigers with two QB's fighting for the starting spot on the team.
Not surprised at all for either McMillian or Narcisse. Just seems like it would’ve benefited both to make a decision sooner. This is awfully late. Nonetheless, #LSU got there guy in June and are all in on Burrow. @WBRZ— Mike Gaither (@MikeGaitherTV) August 15, 2018
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
A&E show featuring EBR first responders to air tonight
-
One injured in overnight stabbing on Connell Street
-
Gunfire erupts near Cortana Mall; Person grazed by bullet on CATS bus
-
Businesses near LSU adjust to crowd fall semester brings
-
Vehicle submerged in ditch along I-10 West near College Drive