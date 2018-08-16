Tigers down two quarterbacks after Justin McMillan announces transfer

Photo: The Advocate

BATON ROUGE - The LSU football team is losing another quarterback.

Wednesday morning junior quarterback Justin McMillan announced on his Twitter account that he is transferring.

McMillian will be eligible to play at another school immediately since he graduated earlier this month.



This is the second QB the Tigers have lost in less than 24 hours. Tuesday night freshman Lowell Narcisse announced that he is leaving LSU.

This leaves the Tigers with two QB's fighting for the starting spot on the team.