Tigers crush Rebels 15-2 in series opener

BATON ROUGE, La.- Eighth-ranked LSU put on a strong all-around performance Friday night, collecting 15 runs on 15 hits while limiting Ole Miss to just four hits, as the Tigers (24-11) defeated the Rebels (21-13), 15-2, at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU, which won its third straight SEC game, improved to 8-5 in league play, while Ole Miss saw its conference mark drop to 6-7.

LSU leftfielder Antoine Duplantis was a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with four RBI. Rightfielder Greg Deichmann was also impressive, garnering three hits and a career high five RBI, including a grand slam.

The Tiger bats proved to be clutch all night, with 12 of LSU’s 15 runs coming with two outs. Second baseman Cole Freeman and designated hitter Jordan Romero each contributed two RBI to help pace the Tigers’ offense.

Right-hander Alex Lange (4-4) earned the win for LSU after firing seven innings and allowing just three hits and no runs, fanning seven.

“We had some clutch hitting, some two-out hitting, we ran the bases well, and we really just played a great game,” said LSU coach Paul Mainieri. “I was really proud of the guys; I thought it was a challenge tonight because their starting pitcher has been a dominating pitcher in the SEC. We went out there and battled him, had some great at-bats, got off to a great start, and it kept going from there.”

Game 2 of the series is set for Friday night at 7 p.m.

Fans are advised to come early to the stadium on Friday, as LSU will hold the jersey retirement ceremony of former all-America second baseman Todd Walker at 6:45 p.m.