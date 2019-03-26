59°
Tigerland hot spot Fred's chugs its way into top 32 for 'America's best college bar' poll

Tuesday, March 26 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Fred's, one of the most well-known hangouts in Tigerland, has cracked the top 32 for a competition aiming to crown the best college bar in the country.

The Barstool Best Bar poll launched this week and pits 64 college-town bars against one another for the title. LSU favorite Fred's began with the top seed in the Southern region and beat out Virginia Tech's Big Al's to move into the top 32.

Fred's will now take on ECU's Sup Dogs for a chance at the Sweet 16.

If you wish to shower your support upon Fred's in honor of those swell college memories, or if you'd rather vote against them because of some questionable decisions you may have made at a very impressionable time in your life, you can find the official Twitter poll here.

