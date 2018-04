Tiger softball takes series 2-1 over Texas A&M

BATON ROUGE, LA - LSU softball dropped Game 3 to the Aggies but takes two games from the top-10 Aggies this weekend at Tiger Park.

The Tigers' 2-0 and 3-2 victories on Friday and Saturday night helping LSU move to 35-11 on the year with a 9-8 record in the SEC.

The LSU bats went cold Sunday falling 6-0 in the finale, but look to bounce back Tuesday when the Tigers host South Alabama at 6 p.m. at Tiger Park.