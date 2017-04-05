Tiger footballers shine at LSU Pro Day

Baton Rouge – The LSU Tiger football team has long put players into the NFL and after the 2017 Pro Day on campus it looks like that trend will continue.

Potential 1st round picks safety Jamal Adams, running back Leonard Fournette and cornerback Tre White all solidified their cases to go on the first day in Philadelphia with stand-out efforts in front of representatives from all 32 NFL teams.

Jamal Adams lowered his 40-yard dash time down to 4.33 seconds, Fournette shed 12 pounds from his combine weight to check in at 228 pounds. In all there were 17 Tiger football players showing their skills to over 125 scouts, coaches and front office personnel.

"Today was a tremendous day for LSU football and the LSU brand,” LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said. “We are proud of the 18 young men that worked out. All of them did a tremendous job. Austin Thomas, our general manager, did a tremendous job of organizing the whole day. Talking to a lot of the NFL guys, this has been the best pro day of the whole season, so we're happy about that.

“Any time we can have the NFL on our campus, it's a big day for LSU. A couple of guys really stood out and worked out well, but for Jamal Adams to run a 4.33 (40-yard dash), it was a fantastic day for him. Leonard (Fournette) weighing in at 228 pounds, I know a lot of the guys are excited about that. He looked great in his workouts. We're getting a lot of positive feedback and a lot of guys really love Leonard.

“Malachi Dupre did an excellent job today in his workouts. Davon Godchaux looked big and strong out there. He did a great job in his workouts. It was the first time that scouts have seen Lewis Neal and he did a tremendous job along with Tashawn Bower. Duke Riley continues to impress.

“It was just a tremendous day for LSU football.”