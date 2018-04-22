Tiger fans pack Death Valley for LSU's Spring Game

BATON ROUGE - It may be April, but that's it's not too early in the year for LSU fans to show their Tiger spirit.

Saturday's Spring Game brought a pregame block party to Tiger Stadium, and fans are already showing excitement for football season this fall.

"Get ready, get excited about 2018," Juile Cribbs with LSU Athletics told WBRZ.

Between the food, fun, and entertainment, it felt like autumn in South Louisiana.

"I just love LSU Football," one fan said.

In his post-game press conference, Coach Ed Orgeron recapped: "I think you've all seen tonight what I've been talking about with all the quarterbacks. Sometimes they're doing well sometimes they're not. I thought Justin McMillan had a good game tonight."

"I told our team that we will be a good football team when we execute. The theme for the summer will be execution. Fumbled snaps, people going the wrong way, dropped footballs, that stalls drives. But when we did execute, I thought we made big plays," Orgeron said.

The Tigers now will concentrate on the end of the spring semester before turning the team turns their attention to the start of the 2018 football season on Sunday, September 2, against Miami at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium.