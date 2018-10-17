Tiger Bend Road reopens after gas leak Wednesday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - Crews briefly shut down Tiger Bend Road due to a gas leak Wednesday afternoon.

According to the St. George Fire Department, crews found a pressure line leaking on Tiger Bend Road near Babin Road around 12:30 p.m.. A spokesperson says the leak was caused by a heavy excavator striking the line.

A HazMat crew was called to the scene, and the leak has since been repaired.

Traffic is being allowed to pass on the roadway once again.