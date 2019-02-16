Tiger baseball rides bats of Duplantis and Cabrera to opening night win

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tiger baseball team won a thrilling season opener thanks to the heroics and hits of Antoine Duplantis and Daniel Cabrera.

The pair of Tigers accounted for all but one of LSU's runs in a 12-7 victory over the visiting ULM Warhawks on Friday night in Alex Box Stadium.

LSU senior rightfielder Antoine Duplantis smashed two home runs on the night to match his preview totals from his first three seasons on campus. Duplantis' second of the night was a grand slam that lifted his Tigers to a 12-7 lead in 8th inning.

Cabrera also smashed two home runs on the night accounting for five RBI on a 3-4 night at the plate.

The offensive surge covered up some problem areas for the Tigers on opening night, as both teams were shaky in the field dealing with high winds on opening night. ULM committed three errors and all five runs in the 8th inning were unearned as a hot shot to third was misplayed with the bags full of Tigers.

LSU committed two errors on the night and starting pitcher Zack Hess allowed five runs on six hits in his 3.2 innings of work.

The Tigers will be back at the Box on Saturday hosting the Army Black Knights at 2 p.m..