Tiger Band director leaving LSU for position in Oregon

Photo: The Advocate

BATON ROUGE - The Golden Band from Tigerland's director Dennis Llinás says he's leaving LSU and heading to Oregon.

Llinás posted the news to his Facebook page on Wednesday.

"I have accepted the Director of Bands position at the University of Orgeon for next year," he wrote. "I owe so much to LSU and will never forget the amazing students and faculty that I have grown so fond of for the past seven years."

After Roy King was fired in 2016, Llinás was named director. Assistant Director of Bands Kelvin Jones will now serve as interim director at LSU.

"LSU is in great hands with Damon Talley, the new interim Associate Director Kelvin Jones, and the interim Assistant Director Cliff Croomes!" Llinás added. "I can't wait to see you all continue to elevate the program!"