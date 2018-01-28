59°
'Tide Pod challenge' inspires culinary trend: 'Tide Pod' donuts

Saturday, January 27 2018
Source: ABC News
By: Jordan Whittington
Photo: Wake N Bake Donuts

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C.- The unusual and unhealthy "Tide Pod Challenge" has inspired a culinary trend: Tide Pod donuts.

The "Tide Pod Challenge" is a social media-fueled trend, which involves teenagers eating laundry detergent packets. The detergent is not meant for human consumption.

Inspired by the dangerous trend, Wake N Bake Donuts has introduced "Tide Pod donuts." These deep-fried pastries look exactly like the detergent capsule, but these are edible.

"This is a Donut....you can eat this! Tide is for laundry, silly," Wake N Bake Donuts wrote on their Instagram page.

"I definitely didn't think we would make a Tide Pod donut," Danny Tangredi, owner of Wake N Bake Donuts said. "But I also didn't think people would eat Tide pods."

