82°
Latest Weather Blog
Tickfaw man facing murder charge after 27-year-old stabbed to death
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - A Tickfaw man is facing a second-degree murder charge after stabbing a man to death last week.
According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred on September 21 just after 9:00 p.m. at the two men's residence in Tickfaw.
Deputies say Edmundo Ambrocio Reyes, 42, is accused of stabbing Jonathon Delacruz, 27, to death after a verbal altercation. Reyes fled the scene prior to law enforcement's arrival.
On Sept. 22, Reyes was booked into jail for a DWI by State Troopers. The following day, he was charged with second-degree murder.
His bond is set at $154,000.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Video shows fight before deadly shooting of LSU basketball player; BRPD looking...
-
Video shows fight moments before deadly shooting of LSU athlete
-
NEW SHOOTING VIDEO
-
Video shows LSU basketball player moments before shooting
-
LSU basketball player killed in overnight shooting near Southern University