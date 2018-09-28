82°
Tickfaw man facing murder charge after 27-year-old stabbed to death

Friday, September 28 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - A Tickfaw man is facing a second-degree murder charge after stabbing a man to death last week.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred on September 21 just after 9:00 p.m. at the two men's residence in Tickfaw. 

Deputies say Edmundo Ambrocio Reyes, 42, is accused of stabbing Jonathon Delacruz, 27, to death after a verbal altercation. Reyes fled the scene prior to law enforcement's arrival.

On Sept. 22, Reyes was booked into jail for a DWI by State Troopers. The following day, he was charged with second-degree murder. 

His bond is set at $154,000.

