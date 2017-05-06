Tickfaw 200 poker run kicks of waterfront fun

MANCHAC - The Tickfaw 200 is filled with boats, drinks, and food, and the party is well underway.



During Saturday's closing day, thousands of people will go to different stops along the lake.



Jamie Pat-Arthur Burns is known as the captain of the boat taxi that transports people to and from the Sunbun Beach Bar each year.



"The Tickfar 200 is the biggest poker run in the United State," Burns explained.



Steven Emmons, owner of the Sunbun Beach Bar, is hosting the party, which includes hundreds of boats.



"Friday is normally the big day," Emmons said. "Saturday, they have a turn-in party, where they turn in their hands and whoever has the best hand wins. Friday, we like to think it's a big day and this party is the kick off of it all."



Rickey Currey never went to the event before this year, and said he is enjoying the party.



"Great place, great food, great time, great people," he remarked. "I had a great time. It won't be my last time, I will be back next year and probably five to ten years come good Lord spare my time."



Nate Michel and his friends from Houston come to the party every year.



"We run all around the world," Michel said. "We hit poker runs from hear to Florida, to Kentucky, all over the place, and this is definitely our favorite."