Tickets on sale today for St. Jude Dream Home in Santa Maria neighborhood

BATON ROUGE - Tickets to win the 2018 St. Jude Dream Home are on sale as of Tuesday.

Tickets are $100 and proceeds benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Care at the hospital is always free.

The 2018 Dream Home is one of the most stunning yet - more than 3,000-square-feet. It features five bedrooms, four bathrooms and is located in the exclusive Santa Maria neighborhood in East Baton Rouge, a golf course community.

The home's address is 19890 Southern Hills Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA.

A 2018 Volvo S90, vacation and $10,000 gift card are among the other prizes. CLICK HERE to see the entire list of prizes available with at least one ticket purchase.

Click HERE to purchase your ticket via the internet or call (800) 726-6409.

The home is still under construction. Check back for updated information on when the home is available for tours.

The Dream Home will be given away during the annual live telecast on WBRZ in June.

