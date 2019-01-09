Tickets for 'Hamilton' in New Orleans go on sale next week

NEW ORLEANS - Tickets for the New Orleans debut of the renowned musical 'Hamilton' will go on sale next week.

According to WWL, tickets for the smash broadway show will have a staggered release on Ticketmaster. Starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 18, "verified fans" will be able to purchase tickets via the service. Sales will be limited to four per account.

Fans will be able to register as "verified" through the vendor until 8 p.m. Monday.

The show is notorious for selling out quickly, with resale tickets often going for as much as triple their face value. Ticketmaster says it expects demand for these tickets to be overwhelming.

Hamilton will run at the Saenger Theater from March 12-31.