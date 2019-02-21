56°
Tickets for Bayou Country Superfest on sale Thursday

Thursday, February 21 2019
BATON ROUGE - A week after announcing the lineup, general admission tickets for Bayou Country Superfest go on sale at 10 a.m. today.

This year's headliners include Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, and Florida Georgia Line. The Memorial Day weekend event is back in Baton Rouge at Tiger Stadium after two years in New Orleans.

Those wishing to go an can get tickets at BayouCountrySuperfest.comTicketmaster.com, and Ticketmaster outlets or by calling (800) 745-3000.

For more information on the music festival, click here.

