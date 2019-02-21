Tickets for Bayou Country Superfest now on sale

BATON ROUGE - A week after announcing the lineup, general admission tickets for Bayou Country Superfest are now on sale.

This year's headliners include Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, and Florida Georgia Line. The Memorial Day weekend event is back in Baton Rouge at Tiger Stadium after two years in New Orleans.

Those wishing to go an can get tickets at BayouCountrySuperfest.com, Ticketmaster.com, and Ticketmaster outlets or by calling (800) 745-3000.

