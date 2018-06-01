Tickets for 2018 St. Jude Dream Home, 2018 Volvo on sale now

BATON ROUGE- Residents can still buy tickets for the 2018 St. Jude Dream Home and other prizes.

St. Jude Dream Home is located in the Santa Maria neighborhood of Baton Rouge. The 2018 Dream Home is more than 3,000-square-feet. It features five bedrooms, four bathrooms and is located in the exclusive golf course community. It even has a golf course view.

Tickets are $100 and proceeds benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Care at the hospital is always free.

Along with a ticket for the home, residents can also buy tickets for the chance to win a 2018 Volvo S90.

Click HERE to purchase your ticket via the internet or call (800) 726-6409.

The Dream Home will be given away during the annual live telecast on WBRZ on June 10.