Ticket prices soaring for Alabama-Clemson title matchup

TAMPA - The College Football Playoff national championship game is a hot ticket.



The combination of Alabama and Clemson meeting in a rematch of last year's final, plus the proximity of the schools to Tampa, is causing prices to surge for Monday night's game.



Both Tuscaloosa, Alabama and Clemson, South Carolina, are within easy driving distance, whereas most fans of the Crimson Tide and Tigers were forced to fly cross-country to Glendale, Arizona, when the teams met a year ago.



As of Sunday afternoon, ticket prices on StubHub ranged from $1,599 for a ticket in the upper deck to $17,820 for a sideline seat in the lower bowl in the 70,000-seat stadium.