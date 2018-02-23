Ticket prices not a factor for LSU baseball fans

BATON ROUGE - Even though the weather doesn't always hold up, the cost of going to an LSU baseball game stays pretty consistent week-to-week.

But many devoted fans don't look at the price, it’s the experience that gets them walking through the gates.

“It’s cheap for the entertainment you get out here,” said Floyd Campbell, who has been tailgating and attending the games for 35 years. “Everybody is having a good time. How are you going to put a price on that?”

Plenty others say the experience is priceless. Ask an LSU student, and that’s exactly the case. A long line always forms outside the ticket booth, filled with students who get in for free.

“It’s a tradition that we started when we were younger, to go to every baseball game. So to have it for free is great and convenient,” said LSU student Kate Bernard.

For non-students, there are close to 10,000 tickets up for grabs. The average price for Friday night’s game is $18 per seat at the box office. Online, you can score a left outfield seat for $6. But there are definitely some that pay more.

“I sit right at third base,” said L.G. Talbot, who has 17 season tickets. “I give them to my family and friends.”

The committed fans say no dollar amount matches the tradition. Beau Leitner, for instance, has been going to the games with his dad since 1989. Now he’s taking his son.

“The memories over the years... The fun, the championships, just the time with my dad and now with my son... That’s what I come for.”