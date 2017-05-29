83°
Ticket information for LSU baseball regional

BATON ROUGE - Tickets to the NCAA Regional at the Box go on sale to the general public later this week but season ticket holders have until 5 p.m. Monday to secue their seats.

LSU revealed ticket information overnight.  Season ticket holders should log on to their accounts at www.LSUtix.net.

All-session ticket books will go on sale to the general public at 8am on Thursday.  Tickets will be available for purchase online at www.LSUTIX.net or over the phone at (225)578-2184 or toll free at (800)960-8587.   Individual session tickets will go on sale at 8am on Friday. 

A limited number of parking passes in the Golf Course Lot or Tennis Lot will be available to the public beginning at 8am on Thursday.  Passes are $10 each day.  

