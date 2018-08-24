Thursday Sports Hits - Fulton News, Jaguar Journal, Outdoors

Thursday night was frantic on the sports scene as LSU received very good news concerning 5-Star cornerback Kristian Fulton who was cleared by the NCAA to return to action for the Tigers.

We checked in with a Southern sports staple, the Jaguar Journal is celebrating 20 years of broadcasting the history of the Blue and Gold.

And John Jackson took us outdoors with one of the only four women boat captains in Louisiana.