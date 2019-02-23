Three years later; Paincourtville solemnly recall tornado devastation

ASSUMPTION PARISH- There was a slight breeze on an overcast day Friday afternoon that was a little different from the afternoon Paincourtville went through, three years ago.

“The house that was here, was built in 1977,” said Ruth Fleming

Ruth and Irvin Fleming were home watching Tv the day the area was hit by a horrific tornado.

“When it was coming, and they were saying it was in the Pierre Part area, I’d say within 10-15 minutes it was in this area,” said Irvin.

They saw it from the window, a tornado barrelling down the road, headed right toward them.

“I said get in the tub, get in the tub because the tornado's right there,” said Irving.

While their home was destroyed, the Fleming's survived an EF3 tornado that day. Packing winds of 140 miles per hour and thank God for watching over them.

“I always thank God for whatever we have now,” said Irving.

They have since rebuilt their home and took longer than wanted.

“We all took a long time,” said Ruth.

The devastation was widespread that day, taking a big hit, on a small community.

A few people rebuilt their houses, some put new roofs on, but some left their destroyed homes and never came back.

A few say they still think of that day and how area churches, businesses, and community leaders accomplished a lot together. They say instead of giving up they stood up, it's what the Fleming's did.

“When God closes one door he opens another,” said Ruth.