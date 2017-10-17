Three women wanted for theft at Ascension Parish Family Dollar

GEISMAR - Authorities are searching for three women who stole over $100 in merchandise at an area Family Dollar.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the three stole from the Family Dollar on Highway 74 on September 25. The three unknown females then left the scene in a black Nissan Altima with a partial license plate reading 'CAB'

The sheriff's office says the thieves made off with $150 worth of merchandise.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the anonymous tip line.