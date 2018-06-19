Three wanted for stealing more than $1,000 in sunglasses

GONZALES - Authorities are searching for three people who stole thousands of dollars worth of sunglasses.

On June 5, the thieves walked into the Sunglass Hut at the Tanger Mall. Authorities say the men walked out of the store without paying for multiple pairs of sunglasses worth $1,485.

Anyone recognizing the men can call the Gonzales Police Department at 225-647-9583.