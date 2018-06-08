83°
Three wanted for stealing air compressor, candy from store

WBRZ
DONALSONVILLE - Authorities are looking for three men who stole an air compressor and candy.

The exact date of the theft was not immediately released. Deputies did say that the incident occurred at a Family Dollar on Highway 1 South.

Authorities say the cashier attempted to stop the men, but was pushed out of the way. The suspect fled the scene in a white Nissan Altima with a temporary tag and a cracked rear bumper.

Anyone who may have information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636

