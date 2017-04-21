Three wanted for robbing, shooting stranded motorists on I-10

ST. CHARLES PARISH – Deputies are looking for three men who they say robbed and shot at passengers stranded on I-10 east near the Bonnet Carre Spillway early Friday morning.



On Friday around 12:48 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a shooting on the interstate. It was discovered that three men were on the shoulder of the road because their vehicle stalled.



While the victims were inspecting the stalled vehicle, a green-colored Pontiac sedan stopped behind the vehicle and a man offered assistance. According to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office, when the victims refused assistance, two men got out of the Pontiac and approached the victims. One of the men then pulled out a gun and demanded money from the victims.



A struggle ensued and the armed robber fired his gun into the air and demanded money again, the sheriff's office says. The victims then gave the robbers their money, a wallet and a cellphone.



The robbers got back into their Pontiac and fired four shots at the victims as they fled the scene. One victim was struck by two bullets and taken to an area hospital where he was treated for injuries that were not life threatening.



Two of the robbers are described as black males, 5'4'' with a thin build, believed to be in their mid-to-late 20's. One was wearing a gray or black hooded jacket and the other was wearing a brown hooded jacket



The third robber is described as a black male, taller than the other two, believed to be in his late 30's to early 40's with a red shirt.

Anyone who my have witnessed the incident, or has any information pertaining to the Pontiac sedan is urged to contact Detective Jody Weems of the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office at (985)783-1135 or contact (985)783-6807.