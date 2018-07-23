Three wanted for pulling on car doors in Gonzales

ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies are searching for three suspects who were caught on camera pulling on car doors.

The incident happened around Legacy Lake Drive in Gonzales. Authorities didn't say when the suspects were seen in the area. In the surveillance video, one of the suspects can be seen going through a victim's car.

Anyone who may have information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636.