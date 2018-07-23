94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Three wanted for pulling on car doors in Gonzales

6 hours 50 minutes 34 seconds ago Monday, July 23 2018 Jul 23, 2018 July 23, 2018 8:33 AM July 23, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies are searching for three suspects who were caught on camera pulling on car doors.

The incident happened around Legacy Lake Drive in Gonzales. Authorities didn't say when the suspects were seen in the area. In the surveillance video, one of the suspects can be seen going through a victim's car.

Anyone who may have information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days