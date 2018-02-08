Three wanted for burglarizing vehicles outside local gym

BATON ROUGE- Authorities are looking for three men they say burglarized vehicles at an area gym.

Thieves smashed windows to get into cars parked at LA Fitness on Siegen Lane. They got away with several purses. One of the victims found that a credit card stolen in the burglaries had been used at an electronics store.

Detectives got surveillance video of the men using the victim's credit card.

One man appears to be between 20 and 25 and wore a gray hooded sweatshirt with a white undershirt. The second appears to be between 18 and 25 and wore a black jacket and white undershirt. The third man appears to be between 18 and 25 and wore a dark gray hooded sweatshirt with a black and white striped beanie.

Authorities say the men were last seen driving a dark gray four-door newer model car with a large dent in the rear driver's side door.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspects can call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5064.