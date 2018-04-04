68°
Latest Weather Blog
Three wanted after $2,000 worth of cigarettes stolen from store
DENHAM SPRINGS- Deputies are looking for three suspects who stole thousands of dollars' worth of cigarettes.
On March 25, two men and a woman walked into a retail store located on Highway 16 in Denham Springs. According to authorities, one of the suspects distracted the clerk while another broke into the office and stole $2,100 worth of cigarettes.
A photo of one of the suspects was made available.
Anyone with information on this case can call 225-686-2241 x1.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
LSU's Arden Key gears up for pro day, Russel Gage hopes to...
-
Bright and early: Southern football kicks off first spring practice since 2013
-
Paul Mainieri not happy after LSU loss to Cajuns
-
Revenge Game: LSU baseball looks to end 2-year losing streak to Tulane
-
WATCH: A tribute to college baseball legend Augie Garrido