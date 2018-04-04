68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Three wanted after $2,000 worth of cigarettes stolen from store

4 hours 18 minutes 46 seconds ago Wednesday, April 04 2018 Apr 4, 2018 April 04, 2018 9:11 AM April 04, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS- Deputies are looking for three suspects who stole thousands of dollars' worth of cigarettes.

On March 25, two men and a woman walked into a retail store located on Highway 16 in Denham Springs. According to authorities, one of the suspects distracted the clerk while another broke into the office and stole $2,100 worth of cigarettes.

A photo of one of the suspects was made available.

Anyone with information on this case can call 225-686-2241 x1.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days