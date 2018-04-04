Three wanted after $2,000 worth of cigarettes stolen from store

DENHAM SPRINGS- Deputies are looking for three suspects who stole thousands of dollars' worth of cigarettes.

On March 25, two men and a woman walked into a retail store located on Highway 16 in Denham Springs. According to authorities, one of the suspects distracted the clerk while another broke into the office and stole $2,100 worth of cigarettes.

A photo of one of the suspects was made available.

Anyone with information on this case can call 225-686-2241 x1.