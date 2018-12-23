Three vehicles found burning in business parking lot

BATON ROUGE - Three vehicles were destroyed after all three were found burning in a parking lot near a business on Sunday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, firefighters were called to 9107 Interline Avenue around 5:45 a.m. for reports of a building fire. The business listed at the address is Baton Rouge Land Surveying Inc.

Firefighters arrived and found three vehicles burning near the building. The fire was quickly extinguished and caused only minor damage to the actual building. All three cars are considered a total loss, according to BRFD.

Baton Rouge Fire Investigators were called to the scene to determine a cause of the fire. The manager of the business did not immediately know who the vehicles belonged to.

No injuries were reported from the incident. BRFD says the investigation remains ongoing.