Three vehicles caught in train derailment in Pointe Coupee; no injuries reported
LIVONIA - Deputies are on the scene of a derailed train in Pointe Coupee Parish Tuesday evening.
The incident was reported around 5 p.m. near US 190 and LA 81. The sheriff's office says three vehicles were overturned as a result, but no injuries were reported.
A Union Pacific Railroad crew is now on the scene working to clear the railway.
