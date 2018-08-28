Three vehicles caught in train derailment in Pointe Coupee; no injuries reported

LIVONIA - Deputies are on the scene of a derailed train in Pointe Coupee Parish Tuesday evening.

The incident was reported around 5 p.m. near US 190 and LA 81. The sheriff's office says three vehicles were overturned as a result, but no injuries were reported.

A Union Pacific Railroad crew is now on the scene working to clear the railway.