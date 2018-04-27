Three U.S. Marines accused of raping Tulane student, friend

Photo: The Advocate

NEW ORLEANS- Authorities have arrested three U.S. Marines after a Tulane student and her friend reported being raped by multiple men earlier this month.

Alexander Davenport is suspected of sexually assaulting both women, the Advocate reports. Antonio Landrum and Jared Anderson face accusations that they raped one of the women.

The women were both intoxicated at a bar the night of April 14 when they met Landrum, who was there with a group of friends. The women asked him for help getting to the 6100 block of South Claiborne Avenue, where one of the women lived, according to the newspaper account.

The assaults allegedly happened after Landrum helped the women get home and was joined there by Davenport and Anderson, the newspaper reported.

The three men were jailed Thursday.