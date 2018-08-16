Three transported after car crashes into tree on Nicholson Drive

90°
BATON ROUGE - Emergency responders were called to a crash involving a car that hit a tree Thursday morning.

The crash was reported on Nicholson Drive before 7:30 a.m. Sources say three people were transported to an area hospital in very serious and critical condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

