Three transported after car crashes into tree on Nicholson Drive
BATON ROUGE - Emergency responders were called to a crash involving a car that hit a tree Thursday morning.
The crash was reported on Nicholson Drive before 7:30 a.m. Sources say three people were transported to an area hospital in very serious and critical condition.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
