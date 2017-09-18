Three squirrels apprehended following 6 attacks on humans

A squirrel in Lake Vista. Photo: WWL TV Channel 4

NEW ORLEANS- Following reports of up to six attacks on humans, three squirrels have been apprehended in New Orleans.

News outlets report New Orleans Mosquito, Termite and Rodent Control put out traps near St. Pius X Catholic Church last Wednesday after multiple people reported being attacked by aggressive squirrels in the Lake Vista area, with one assault caught on camera.

The victims include one man who is undergoing rabies shots after being bitten and two parishioners who were attacked in the church parking lot.

Claudia Riegel with the Mosquito, Termite and Rodent Control Board said the squirrels' aggression likely resulted from people feeding the animals. She said the squirrels will be sent for testing.