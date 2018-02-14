Three restaurants cited for passing off swai as catfish

Photo: KALB

BATON ROUGE- The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries cited three restaurant managers for allegedly selling swai fish as catfish.

According to a release, the citations took place at the end of last month.

Robert Fant, 63, Mollie McDowell, 27, and Michael Rhodes, 39, all of Pineville, were cited.

Agents received a tip that Rosie Joe's restaurant in Alexandria and the Crazy Cajun in Tioga were selling swai fish as catfish. Authorities say agents performed an inspection of both restaurants and found that catfish was listed on the menu but found swai fish in the freezers.

McDowell and Fant were cited as a result of the inspections. Authorities also learned the same practice was occurring at Debarge's Crawfish restaurant in Alexandria and cited Rhodes.

Selling swai fish as catfish brings a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail.