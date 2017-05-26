Three rescued from water off Dauphin Island

Image via Google Maps

ALABAMA – Three people were rescued after their water craft capsized 12 miles south of Dauphin Island, Alabama.

The Coast Guard and the Alabama Department of Marine Resources conducted the rescue after receiving reports of a collision between a catamaran with four people aboard and a recreational water craft with three people aboard.

The recreational water craft capsized and threw the three people aboard into the water.

The Alabama Department of Marine Resources boat crew recovered the three survivors from the water and transported them to receive emergency medical services.