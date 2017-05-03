58°
Three protesters detained near BRPD headquarters early Wednesday

May 03, 2017
By: WBRZ staff

BATON ROUGE - At least three protesters were detained early Wednesday morning after an attempt to close Airline Highway near Baton Rouge Police Headquarters.

A witness told News 2's Brett Buffington that one person poured beer on a responding officer, escalating the situation.

