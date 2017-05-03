58°
Three protesters detained near BRPD headquarters early Wednesday
BATON ROUGE - At least three protesters were detained early Wednesday morning after an attempt to close Airline Highway near Baton Rouge Police Headquarters.
A witness told News 2's Brett Buffington that one person poured beer on a responding officer, escalating the situation.
WATCH: Several protestors detained after attempting to close Airline Hwy near @BRPD HQ. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/tggr4EqO8j— Brett Buffington (@BrettBuffington) May 3, 2017
#BREAKING Police called after protestor shut down Airline Hwy near @BRPD HQ. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/5UtOkQEHLd— Brett Buffington (@BrettBuffington) May 3, 2017
