Three protesters detained near BRPD headquarters early Wednesday

BATON ROUGE - At least three protesters were detained early Wednesday morning after an attempt to close Airline Highway near Baton Rouge Police Headquarters.

A witness told News 2's Brett Buffington that one person poured beer on a responding officer, escalating the situation.

WATCH: Several protestors detained after attempting to close Airline Hwy near @BRPD HQ. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/tggr4EqO8j — Brett Buffington (@BrettBuffington) May 3, 2017

