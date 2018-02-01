Three pets killed in house fire caused by faulty wiring

CENTRAL- Authorities say that three pets were killed in an early morning house fire.

The fire occurred at a home in the 10900 block of Ridge Road just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday. The Central Fire Department says smoke detectors alerted the family to the fire, which started in the kitchen.

Two adults and four children made it out of the home safely, but two cats and a bird were killed. Firefighters rescued a third cat and administered oxygen to the animal before it was returned to the family.

Crews were able to control the fire and limited fire damage to the kitchen area. The rest of the home only suffered smoke damage.

Authorities say the cause of the fire appeared to be faulty wiring in a kitchen wall.