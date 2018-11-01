Three people injured after possible tornado in Washington Parish

WASHINGTON PARISH - Authorities say that three people were hurt after a possible tornado touchdown early Thursday morning in Washington Parish.

Washington Parish OHSEP Director Thomas Thiebaud says a possible tornado reported near LA 439 just west of Bogalusa and destroyed a mobile home and hurt two people, WWL-TV reports.

In another incident, a roof collapsed at a home a mile away, Thiebaud said. One woman was hurt and transported to an area hospital.